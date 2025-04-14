$41.180.14
Due to the morning shelling by the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region, some trains will not run.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8536 views

Due to the morning shelling on April 14, train routes No. 963 from Novgorod-Seversky to Semenivka and No. 964 from Semenivka to Tereschenska have been canceled.

Due to the morning shelling by the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region, some trains will not run.

Due to the morning shelling, some trains in the Chernihiv region will be temporarily suspended. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Today, April 14, the following flights have been canceled:

  • Train №963 Novgorod-Siverskyi – Semenivka;
    • train №964 Semenivka – Tereshchenska.

      The national carrier calls for planning trips taking into account these temporary changes and thanks for understanding.

      Reason

      Railway infrastructure is again under enemy fire.

      Russian terrorists fired on a train of wagons on the border of the Chernihiv region. A fire broke out in the center of the damaged car.

      As a result, the car was damaged, a fire broke out in the center of the car, and windows were broken. The damaged car remained on the move and left the scene as part of the train

      - the message says.

      UZ added that, fortunately, there were no casualties. Employees and passengers were in shelters during the strike.

      Let us remind you

      Earlier UNN wrote that Ukrzaliznytsia appointed additional trains №117/118 Kyiv - Vinnytsia - Zhmerynka on April 21. The train departs from Kyiv at 07:47, from Vinnytsia at 11:21, arriving in Zhmerynka at 12:13. In the opposite direction, departure from Zhmerynka at 16:10, from Vinnytsia at 17:02, arrival in Kyiv at 20:30.

      Alona Utkina

      Alona Utkina

      SocietyWar
      Ukrainian Railways
      Chernihiv
      Vinnytsia
      Kyiv
