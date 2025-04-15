Prepared to blow up the car of the Armed Forces and the administrative building of the police: an agent group was detained in Vinnytsia

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1268 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17955 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15673 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20774 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30082 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63533 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59487 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34010 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59615 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106828 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17955 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51563 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63533 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59487 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166855 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23483 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21139 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22767 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24675 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27297 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Prepared to blow up the car of the Armed Forces and the administrative building of the police: an agent group was detained in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5662 views

The SBU detained three GRU agents in Vinnytsia who were preparing to blow up a car of the Armed Forces and a police building. The perpetrators face life imprisonment for treason.

Prepared to blow up the car of the Armed Forces and the administrative building of the police: an agent group was detained in Vinnytsia

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented new attempts by the Rashists to carry out a series of explosions in Vinnytsia. As a result of a special operation, three agents of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) were detained, who were preparing to blow up a vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an administrative building of the police. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the defendants were initially supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Ukrainian soldier, whom the occupiers hoped to eliminate remotely. To activate the IED, Russian intelligence officers planned to make a call to a mobile phone that was equipped with explosives

- the report says.

Details

SBU officers exposed the enemy's intentions in advance and detained the perpetrators of the Russian Federation's order when they were setting up a hidden camera near the site of the planned explosion. The detainees turned out to be two unemployed residents of the Kyiv region, who were recruited by the occupiers in Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

The agents arrived in Vinnytsia and rented an apartment for the money of the Russian GRU. Later, they received the geolocation of the cache from the curator and took two IEDs from there.

According to the case materials, the third member of the group, a 33-year-old local resident, was involved in the manufacture of explosives. According to the occupiers' instructions, he placed explosives in thermoses and additionally filled them with screws. In the event of the explosion of a military car with its owner, the agents had to prepare a new terrorist attack near the building of the local district police department. However, the SBU thwarted their plans.

During the search, two IEDs and mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with the Russian GRU were seized from the detainees.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. 

Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region14.04.25, 13:32 • 4376 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79