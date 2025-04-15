Prepared to blow up the car of the Armed Forces and the administrative building of the police: an agent group was detained in Vinnytsia

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented new attempts by the Rashists to carry out a series of explosions in Vinnytsia. As a result of a special operation, three agents of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) were detained, who were preparing to blow up a vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an administrative building of the police. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the defendants were initially supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Ukrainian soldier, whom the occupiers hoped to eliminate remotely. To activate the IED, Russian intelligence officers planned to make a call to a mobile phone that was equipped with explosives - the report says.

Details

SBU officers exposed the enemy's intentions in advance and detained the perpetrators of the Russian Federation's order when they were setting up a hidden camera near the site of the planned explosion. The detainees turned out to be two unemployed residents of the Kyiv region, who were recruited by the occupiers in Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

The agents arrived in Vinnytsia and rented an apartment for the money of the Russian GRU. Later, they received the geolocation of the cache from the curator and took two IEDs from there.

According to the case materials, the third member of the group, a 33-year-old local resident, was involved in the manufacture of explosives. According to the occupiers' instructions, he placed explosives in thermoses and additionally filled them with screws. In the event of the explosion of a military car with its owner, the agents had to prepare a new terrorist attack near the building of the local district police department. However, the SBU thwarted their plans.

During the search, two IEDs and mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with the Russian GRU were seized from the detainees.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

