A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 14

Monday will bring pleasant spring weather to most regions of Ukraine. Although local rains are possible in the west, no precipitation is expected in the rest of the regions, and the temperature will remain comfortable. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

The day will be pleasant in the capital, up to +17° is expected. Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne and Ternopil will be under a gray sky, and light precipitation is possible in some places. In these cities, the daytime temperature will fluctuate between +15...+16°.

Ivano-Frankivsk will please with warmth up to +16°, although it will remain gloomy. In Uzhgorod, rainy weather will be combined with relative warmth – up to +16°.

In the central regions, in particular in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, the synoptic picture is calm – variable cloudiness and daytime warming up to +14...+16°.

In the east, clouds will not prevent spring from manifesting itself – the thermometer columns will reach +14...+16°.

The southern regions – Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – will be under a clear sky +14...+15°.

In Simferopol, the day will be with variable cloudiness and a temperature of up to +16°.

In general, April 14 can be safely called a comfortable spring day.

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on April 13