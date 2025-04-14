A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 14

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13339 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11707 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17337 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26887 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58201 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55618 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59367 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106250 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164445 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13339 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46117 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58202 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55619 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164445 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19556 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20139 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21856 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23837 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26497 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4228 views

On Monday, Ukraine will have comfortable spring weather, with temperatures up to +17°. Only in the west are local rains possible, in other regions no precipitation is expected.

A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 14

Monday will bring pleasant spring weather to most regions of Ukraine. Although local rains are possible in the west, no precipitation is expected in the rest of the regions, and the temperature will remain comfortable. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

The day will be pleasant in the capital, up to +17° is expected. Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne and Ternopil will be under a gray sky, and light precipitation is possible in some places. In these cities, the daytime temperature will fluctuate between +15...+16°.

Ivano-Frankivsk will please with warmth up to +16°, although it will remain gloomy. In Uzhgorod, rainy weather will be combined with relative warmth – up to +16°.

In the central regions, in particular in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, the synoptic picture is calm – variable cloudiness and daytime warming up to +14...+16°.

In the east, clouds will not prevent spring from manifesting itself – the thermometer columns will reach +14...+16°.

The southern regions – Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – will be under a clear sky +14...+15°.

In Simferopol, the day will be with variable cloudiness and a temperature of up to +16°.

In general, April 14 can be safely called a comfortable spring day.

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on April 1313.04.25, 08:05 • 4773 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Weather and environment
Simferopol
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Zhytomyr
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
Lutsk
Cherkassy
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Rivne
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79