Conflict in Vinnytsia involving a police officer, TCC and civilians: law enforcement responds

Conflict in Vinnytsia involving a police officer, TCC and civilians: law enforcement responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33223 views

In Vinnytsia, there was a conflict between the police, the TCC and passers-by during the detention of a 40-year-old man who had escaped from the military commissariat. During the confrontation, a police officer dropped his service weapon because of a passerby's pushing.

In Vinnytsia, a conflict involving a police officer, members of the TCC and JV and civilians occurred during the detention of a 40-year-old man who had previously escaped from the TCC. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation.

UNN reports this with reference to the police of Vinnytsia region.

During the monitoring of social networks, a video was found with a conflict between police officers, TCC and JV employees and passers-by. It was established that at about 11:00 a.m., law enforcement officers stopped a man who, when checking his documents, gave someone else's personal data. Later, when checking his military registration documents, it was found that the 40-year-old man was already wanted by the Vinnytsia JTCC and the JV

- the police inform.

It is reported that at this time a passing woman began to demand that the soldiers and the police officer release the conscript. The latter took the opportunity and fled. After some time, law enforcement officers found him and brought him to the Vinnytsia JCCC and JFO.

Meanwhile, passers-by gathered to hear the detainee's screams, shouting and using obscene language towards the police and the TCC and JV. The defendant resisted, trying to break free and escape. During the attempt to detain the man, a passerby involved in the conflict pushed the POG, causing the police officer's service weapon to fall out of his holster. The police officer quickly picked up the gun and raised it. The police officer did not intend to use the firearm

- police said.

The detainee was taken to the Vinnytsia OTCC and JV, where a report on an administrative offense under Part 3 of Art. 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses was drawn up against the latter.

However, the police did not receive any statements, reports or complaints about the incident.

In addition, it is noted that an investigation is being conducted into the incident in Vinnytsia involving a police officer and military personnel of the TCC and JV.

For example, a video was circulated online showing a dispute between a police officer and a soldier of the TCC and JV during the detention of a man after he tried to escape from the TCC.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

