TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg

The TCC stated that the information spread on the network that the TCC soldiers allegedly broke the leg of a civilian in Poltava is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to Poltava Regional CCC and JV.

On January 2, at around 7:30 am, a warning group consisting of members of the TCC and JVC and the police approached the citizen to check his military registration documents. They introduced themselves and showed their documents. The man took a few steps back and then attacked one of the soldiers, hitting him in the face and knocking him to the ground. Two other servicemen pulled the attacker away from their colleague and held him, as the citizen was behaving very aggressively - TCC reports.

It is noted that the senior of the alert group called an investigative team to detain him and an ambulance for the injured soldier.

“While everyone was waiting for the police and medics to arrive, spectators began to gather, and all they saw was the TCC soldiers holding a man in civilian clothes. The attacker began to make completely unfounded accusations and insults against the soldiers. He began to tell the audience that he had not beaten anyone, but in fact it was the soldiers who broke his leg,” the CCC said.

As a result, both victims were reportedly taken to the 1st City Hospital.

Doctors diagnosed our soldier with bruises to the soft tissues of his face and left shin. We do not have any reliable information about the attacker's condition, but we do know that he left the hospital an hour later without any visible injuries or crutches. It is also known that the police have registered a complaint against this citizen and opened proceedings over the infliction of minor bodily harm - the statement said.

The CCC emphasizes that a broken leg is a moderate injury.

“Accordingly, all the information that the TCC soldiers allegedly broke the man's leg is a complete lie. Of course, the injured soldier also appealed to the police, as a result of which criminal proceedings were also opened against the attacker under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Intentional minor bodily harm”,” the CCC informs.

In addition, it is reported that appeals have been sent to the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office regarding both the attack on the military and the dissemination of false information that impedes the activities of the Armed Forces.

On January 2, Svitlana Solomashenko posted on Facebook a video of a clash in Brailky in Poltava between TCC employees and a man. In the video, local residents claim that the TCC and JV employees allegedly broke the man's shoulder.

However, it is not known what preceded the conflict.

On January 3, the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region, commenting on the conflict between a local resident and a TCC employee, stated that the information about the man's broken leg, which had previously been spread in social networks and messengers, was not confirmed.