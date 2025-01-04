TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 78275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156383 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132138 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139435 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176726 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168391 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104649 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114011 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136452 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135836 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69040 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104618 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168407 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185020 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135836 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144599 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136115 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153171 views
TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg

TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30801 views

In Poltava, there was a conflict between the CCC employees and a civilian who attacked a soldier. The CCC denied the information about the civilian's broken leg, and only minor injuries to the soldier were confirmed.

The TCC stated that the information spread on the network that the TCC soldiers allegedly broke the leg of a civilian in Poltava is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to Poltava Regional CCC and JV.

On January 2, at around 7:30 am, a warning group consisting of members of the TCC and JVC and the police approached the citizen to check his military registration documents. They introduced themselves and showed their documents. The man took a few steps back and then attacked one of the soldiers, hitting him in the face and knocking him to the ground. Two other servicemen pulled the attacker away from their colleague and held him, as the citizen was behaving very aggressively

- TCC reports.

It is noted that the senior of the alert group called an investigative team to detain him and an ambulance for the injured soldier.

“While everyone was waiting for the police and medics to arrive, spectators began to gather, and all they saw was the TCC soldiers holding a man in civilian clothes. The attacker began to make completely unfounded accusations and insults against the soldiers. He began to tell the audience that he had not beaten anyone, but in fact it was the soldiers who broke his leg,” the CCC said.

As a result, both victims were reportedly taken to the 1st City Hospital.

In Lviv region an employee of TCR, who was injured at the front, was attacked in the street18.06.24, 08:43 • 36432 views

Doctors diagnosed our soldier with bruises to the soft tissues of his face and left shin. We do not have any reliable information about the attacker's condition, but we do know that he left the hospital an hour later without any visible injuries or crutches. It is also known that the police have registered a complaint against this citizen and opened proceedings over the infliction of minor bodily harm

- the statement said.

The CCC emphasizes that a broken leg is a moderate injury.

“Accordingly, all the information that the TCC soldiers allegedly broke the man's leg is a complete lie. Of course, the injured soldier also appealed to the police, as a result of which criminal proceedings were also opened against the attacker under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Intentional minor bodily harm”,” the CCC informs.

In addition, it is reported that appeals have been sent to the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office regarding both the attack on the military and the dissemination of false information that impedes the activities of the Armed Forces.

The Center for Public Diplomacy at the National Security and Defense Council refuted the fake about the alleged murder of a civilian by employees of the Territorial Defense Forces in Odesa23.12.24, 13:37 • 15877 views

Context

On January 2, Svitlana Solomashenko posted on Facebook a video of a clash in Brailky in Poltava between TCC employees and a man. In the video, local residents claim that the TCC and JV employees allegedly broke the man's shoulder.

However, it is not known what preceded the conflict that resulted in the man's death.

On January 3, the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region, commenting on the conflict between a local resident and a TCC employee, stated that the information about the man's broken leg, which had previously been spread in social networks and messengers, was not confirmed.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
poltavaPoltava
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising