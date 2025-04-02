Woman from Vinnytsia received a suspicion for theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" "Hryinka"
Kyiv • UNN
A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stealing items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych, the youngest defender of "Azovstal". She faces up to three years of imprisonment.
A woman detained for defiling the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal", Nazariy Hryntsevych, call sign "Grinka", has been notified of suspicion, the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
A resident of Vinnytsia has been notified of suspicion of desecrating a grave, as well as illegally seizing items that were on the grave of the deceased (Part 1 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
It is suspected that a 39-year-old woman, who was walking through the Sabariv cemetery early in the morning of March 30, had a criminal intent to desecrate the grave of a deceased Ukrainian soldier.
She, as reported by the prosecutor's office, "seized items from the grave where the deceased serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, Nazariy Hryntsevych (call sign "Grinka"), who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, took direct part in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation", is buried.
"The offender, having taken two glass candlesticks, a candle and a wooden mace from the grave of the deceased defender of the Fatherland, disappeared from the scene of the crime, and disposed of the stolen property at her own discretion, thereby desecrating the grave of the deceased," the prosecutor's office said.
All necessary examinations have been ordered within the framework of the initiated criminal proceedings.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the woman is currently being resolved.
The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to three years.
Context
On March 31, it became known that ritual objects were stolen from the grave of a soldier in Vinnytsia - the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych, call sign "Grinka". A wooden mace and three candles disappeared. The police have opened criminal proceedings.
The suspect woman was detained the day before. According to her, she committed the crime while intoxicated. She could not explain her act.
This is not the first theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal". Last year, a toy was stolen from there.