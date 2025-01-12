Dangerous road situation expected in Ukraine tomorrow: which regions are at risk

Tomorrow, January 13, icy conditions are expected on the roads in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, with the first level of danger in effect. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

Weather forecasters have warned of dangerous weather conditions in Ukraine on January 13. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, icy conditions are expected in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions.

Hazard level I, yellow.

Weather conditions can lead to traffic difficulties on certain road sections.

