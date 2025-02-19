Skating and falling into icy water: a 24-year-old man was rescued in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, a 24-year-old man fell through the ice while skating. The man was pulled out of the water by passers-by. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

In Vinnytsia, a 24-year-old man fell into the icy water while skating... he was not far from the shore, so while rescuers were coming to help, a passerby pulled him out of the water - the statement said.

Rescuers emphasize the danger of going out on thin ice and urge people to choose only specially equipped places for winter recreation.

Recall

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reportedthat 22 people, including 6 children, died on Ukrainian water bodies over the past week. In particular, in the Kherson region, the water took the lives of three children: 9-year-old and 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl.