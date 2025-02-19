Skating and falling into icy water: a 24-year-old man was rescued in Vinnytsia

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103492 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100692 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112892 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152304 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65839 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109003 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80060 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103492 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143047 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73179 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133908 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135787 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164102 views
Skating and falling into icy water: a 24-year-old man was rescued in Vinnytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30091 views

A 24-year-old man from Vinnytsia fell through the ice while ice skating. The man was rescued by passers-by who pulled him out of the water before the rescuers arrived.

In Vinnytsia, a 24-year-old man fell through the ice while skating.  The man was pulled out of the water by passers-by. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

In Vinnytsia, a 24-year-old man fell into the icy water while skating... he was not far from the shore, so while rescuers were coming to help, a passerby pulled him out of the water 

- the statement said.

Rescuers emphasize the danger of going out on thin ice and urge people to choose only specially equipped places for winter recreation.

Recall

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reportedthat 22 people, including 6 children, died on Ukrainian water bodies over the past week. In particular, in the Kherson region, the water took the lives of three children: 9-year-old and 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl.

Alina Volianska

ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
khersonKherson

