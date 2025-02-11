Kindergarten caught fire in Vinnytsia region due to faulty stove heating

A fire broke out in a kindergarten in Vinnytsia region due to a malfunctioning stove. The fire engulfed a wooden ceiling in the attic. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

"Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading further," the statement said.

No one was injured in the incident, neither children nor adults.

The State Emergency Service emphasized the importance of complying with fire safety rules: it is necessary to regularly check the condition of heating systems and electrical appliances and have a fire extinguisher in the room.

