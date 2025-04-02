A fatal accident involving Tesla occurred in Vinnytsia region: police reported details
An accident occurred on April 2 in Vinnytsia region: Tesla and Honda collided. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Honda passenger died, and the drivers were hospitalized with injuries.
On Wednesday, April 2, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Vinnytsia region - Tesla and Honda cars collided. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region.
The accident occurred around 7:30 am on the bypass road of Vinnytsia. As a result of the collision of two cars, a 51-year-old Honda passenger, a resident of Vinnytsia, died. The drivers of both cars ended up in the hospital with bodily injuries.
The damaged cars were placed on a special площадка. Law enforcement officers opened a case under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic rules that resulted in the death of people). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 8 years - the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
