Support centers for families of prisoners and missing persons opened in Ukraine: where and how they work
Kyiv • UNN
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons started operating today, April 3, in four cities of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons started operating today in Lviv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv, where citizens will be able to receive assistance and necessary information
From whom can you get help
Support centers will provide assistance to families:
- regional representatives of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances;
- chief specialists of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights;
- representatives of military units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, bodies and units of the State Border Guard Service, the National Police, the State Emergency Service, in which the missing or captured person served;
- employees of the Security Service of Ukraine;
- employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service;
- National Police investigators;
- legal support and psychological assistance professionals.
These centers will operate during the transition period, until representative offices (regional working groups) of the Coordination Headquarters are established, or until the regional advisory centers of the Coordination Headquarters resume their work.
The centers will be open from Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 17:00.
