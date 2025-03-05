The National Police is investigating about 70,000 cases of missing persons
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into 70,000 cases of missing civilians and military personnel. The registry of missing persons contains information about more than 3,200 unidentified bodies.
The National Police of Ukraine is currently investigating about 70,000 criminal proceedings regarding missing persons, both civilians and military personnel. This was reported by the First Deputy Head of the National Police, Head of the Main Investigative Department, Maksym Tsutskiyidze, during the presentation of the documentary film "Return. Heroes on a Shield," reports UNN.
We are currently investigating about 70,000 criminal proceedings regarding missing persons, both civilians and military personnel, as well as relatives and close ones who have lost contact with people in the occupied territories
According to him, 2,000 investigators with skills in investigating such criminal proceedings are involved in the work.
In addition, he noted that the register of missing persons currently contains information about more than 3,200 bodies that have not yet been identified. This includes remains.
Supplement
On February 3, 2025, it was reported that 62,948 people in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances.
Since May 2023, a Unified Register of Missing Persons has been operational in Ukraine. It includes all data about military personnel.
As of the end of December last year, nearly 60,000 people were in search in the Register of Missing Persons.
For reference
The Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances is part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.