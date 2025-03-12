Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108629 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169799 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106941 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343427 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173657 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144931 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196148 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124887 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22834 views

On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

On April 6, a charity run Run4Victory Half Marathon will be held in Cherkasy in support of the 118th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense named after Otaman Lyuty-Lyutenko of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The event in Cherkasy will open a series of Run4Victory races, which this year will be held in Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives." Charity races in different cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP company together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units.

It will be recalled that last year, within the framework of the Run4Victory series of races held in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn and Kyiv, it was possible to raise UAH 2.5 million to support local military units.

Distances:

  • 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
    • Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km)
      • Children's races: 500 m and 100 m
        • Online race

          Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and children under 12 years of age. You can register to participate in the event at the following link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/150#race=566

          For registration and free participation, please contact [email protected] or Telegram @newrun_org.

          Reference

          "MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ternopil
          Vinnytsia
          Lutsk
          Cherkassy
          Kyiv
