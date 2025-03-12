Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy
Kyiv • UNN
On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.
On April 6, a charity run Run4Victory Half Marathon will be held in Cherkasy in support of the 118th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense named after Otaman Lyuty-Lyutenko of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The event in Cherkasy will open a series of Run4Victory races, which this year will be held in Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives." Charity races in different cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP company together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units.
It will be recalled that last year, within the framework of the Run4Victory series of races held in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn and Kyiv, it was possible to raise UAH 2.5 million to support local military units.
Distances:
- 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
- Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km)
- Children's races: 500 m and 100 m
- Online race
Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and children under 12 years of age. You can register to participate in the event at the following link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/150#race=566
For registration and free participation, please contact [email protected] or Telegram @newrun_org.
Reference
"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.