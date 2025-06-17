The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of equipment

During the day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,060 occupiers and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 17.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1006120 (+1060) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10940 (+1)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22814 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 29228 (+20)

MLRS ‒ 1419 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1187 (0)

planes ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40981 (+177)

cruise missiles ‒ 3346 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 52175 (+79)

special equipment ‒ 3916 (0)

Data are being updated.

We will remind

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) loaded with chemical weapons shells.

More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest