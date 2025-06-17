The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of equipment

$41.450.04
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:57 AM • 2386 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:19 AM • 10636 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
June 16, 07:28 PM • 60514 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 59126 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 94777 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 92170 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 94409 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 173384 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81271 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 78818 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fireJune 16, 09:40 PM • 22915 views
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 20833 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 27356 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 25546 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 24308 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 152563 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 174314 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 203377 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 275121 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 331009 views
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 31970 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 49258 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 113826 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 97029 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78374 views
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2176 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,060 Russians and destroyed a tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, MLRS, and 79 units of automotive equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a thousand occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of equipment

During the day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,060 occupiers and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 17.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1006120 (+1060) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10940 (+1)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22814 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29228 (+20)
          • MLRS ‒ 1419 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1187 (0)
              • planes ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40981 (+177)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3346 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 52175 (+79)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3916 (0)

                              Data are being updated.

                              We will remind

                              In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) loaded with chemical weapons shells. 

                              More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest17.06.25, 02:26 • 2654 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Donetsk Oblast
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
