More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

Since the beginning of Monday, June 16, 136 combat clashes have occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky, and Toretsky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to operational information as of 22:00, 136 combat clashes took place on the front. Ukrainian defenders resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 45 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 81 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1,157 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,927 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 31 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and also carried out 213 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of Dovgenky and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and towards Golubivka and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near the settlements of Kopanky and Nadiya.

The enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions ten times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched an offensive on the positions of Ukrainian units 16 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and towards Shcherbynivka, Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers tried 42 times since the beginning of the day to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Kotlyarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

According to preliminary data, 221 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 144 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a combat armored vehicle, six cars, a buggy, five motorcycles, an ATV, two UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, a shelter for personnel and a UAV control antenna; the occupiers' car and motorcycle were also damaged - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 22 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske and towards Zaporizhia and Shevchenko. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Maliivka and Berezove.

In the Hulyaypil direction, our defenders repelled two offensive actions of enemy units near Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Nesteryanka area. The settlement of Novoselivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the area of the Antonovsky bridge.

In the remaining directions - without significant changes.

Engineering and fortification structures are being built on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to protect against further Russian advances.

