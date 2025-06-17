More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Massive UAV attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences (updated)
10:15 PM • 10536 views
Massive UAV attack on Kyiv: what is known about the consequences (updated)
June 16, 07:28 PM • 19159 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 36938 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 74885 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 74675 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 84181 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 167476 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 79096 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77487 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 60083 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
If Russia had not been expelled from the G8, there would be no war now - TrumpJune 16, 04:06 PM • 10673 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 20096 views
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded. June 16, 06:29 PM • 14248 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attack10:46 PM • 7576 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVA11:28 PM • 4424 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 135808 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 157293 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 187310 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 258983 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 315550 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 20146 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 40386 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 105521 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 89778 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78218 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

On June 16, 136 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsk, and Toretsk directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous assaults, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in equipment and manpower.

More than 135 battles at the front per day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

Since the beginning of Monday, June 16, 136 combat clashes have occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky, and Toretsky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 136 combat clashes took place on the front. Ukrainian defenders resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 45 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 81 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1,157 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,927 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 31 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs, and also carried out 213 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of Dovgenky and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and towards Golubivka and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Liman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near the settlements of Kopanky and Nadiya.

The enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions ten times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians launched an offensive on the positions of Ukrainian units 16 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and towards Shcherbynivka, Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers tried 42 times since the beginning of the day to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Kotlyarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

According to preliminary data, 221 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 144 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a combat armored vehicle, six cars, a buggy, five motorcycles, an ATV, two UAVs, two satellite communication terminals, a shelter for personnel and a UAV control antenna; the occupiers' car and motorcycle were also damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 22 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske and towards Zaporizhia and Shevchenko. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Maliivka and Berezove.

In the Hulyaypil direction, our defenders repelled two offensive actions of enemy units near Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Nesteryanka area. The settlement of Novoselivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the area of the Antonovsky bridge.

In the remaining directions - without significant changes.

Let us remind you

Engineering and fortification structures are being built on the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to protect against further Russian advances.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian "Grad" with chemical weapons (video)16.06.25, 22:51 • 2604 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
World Bank
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9