On the night of June 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with missile troops and artillery, successfully attacked the "Atlas" oil depot located in the Rostov region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to official information, the target was accurately hit, and a fire and large-scale blaze were recorded at the attack site. The final results of the attack, which aimed to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, are currently being clarified.

The "Atlas" oil depot supplied Russian troops with fuel and lubricants used in combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the enemy's military and economic potential and force Russia to cease its armed aggression.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) loaded with chemical weapons shells.

Ukrainian DeepStrike on the territory of the Russian Federation exceeds the cost of defeat by 15 times - Syrskyi