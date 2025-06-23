Since the beginning of June 22, 107 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 36 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and 17 in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 22.06.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 107 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

The enemy delivered three missile and 50 air strikes, used nine missiles, and dropped 60 KABs. In addition, 1099 kamikaze drones were used, and 4439 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops were carried out - stated in the report.

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled 15 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fyholivka. N

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenoho Hai, and in the direction of Holubivka.

Twelve attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian warriors in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodiazhi in the Lyman direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariyivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are firmly holding back the pressure and repelled 12 assault actions of the enemy; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers showed activity near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novoserhiyivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiyivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our warriors eliminated 166 occupiers and wounded 121 more. A combat armored vehicle, five vehicles, ten motorcycles, two guns, eight antenna controls for unmanned aerial vehicles, a Molniya unmanned aerial vehicle, a satellite communication terminal, an electronic warfare station, a communication antenna, and the enemy's generator were neutralized. Also, a combat armored vehicle, three motorcycles, a BM-21 multiple rocket launcher, and four artillery systems of the Russian occupiers were significantly damaged. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped five attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Vesele, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred.

Reminder

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region has political significance. He claims that this is done to raise stakes in negotiations and create an illusion of fulfilling the "SVO goals" for the domestic audience, as the economic situation in Russia is critical.

Defense Forces liberated Andriivka in Sumy region - Deep State