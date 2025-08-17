Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 8888 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 15652 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 103151 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 67756 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 69655 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 61790 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 51740 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246863 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213814 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168290 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 16721 views
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 10048 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 5430 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 6044 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 4712 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 15649 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 352137 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 305065 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 308744 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 315715 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Charles III
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 1348 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 3686 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 50385 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42188 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111148 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
Construction
Shahed 129

Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Operators of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "ACHILLES" destroyed a Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank using FPV drones. Another tank, a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, a "Tiger" armored vehicle, and a "KAMAZ" truck were also disabled.

Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank

Operators of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "ACHILLES" destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian defenders on one of the key sectors of the front immobilized and destroyed a T-90M "Proryv" tank using FPV drones.

Also, the operators of the UAV regiment disabled:

  • another Russian tank hidden in a forest belt;
    • BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system;
      • "Tiger" armored fighting vehicle;
        • "KAMAZ" truck.

          Additionally

          The T-90M "Proryv" tank is a modernized version of the T-90 tank, developed in the late 1980s - early 1990s. This version has been in service with the Russian army since 2020: the cost of one unit is about 4.5 million dollars.

          This tank weighs 48 tons, the crew consists of a driver-mechanic, commander, and gunner. It is actively used by Russian troops during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

          According to the OSINT project Oryx, as of July this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed, captured, and damaged 140 T-90M and 45 T-90A.

          Recall

          In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers and an ammunition depot were hit, which Russia had transferred to the Zaporizhzhia front.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          War
          BM-21 "Grad"
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          T-90
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Melitopol
          Unmanned aerial vehicle