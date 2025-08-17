Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank

Operators of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "ACHILLES" destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian defenders on one of the key sectors of the front immobilized and destroyed a T-90M "Proryv" tank using FPV drones.

Also, the operators of the UAV regiment disabled:

another Russian tank hidden in a forest belt;

BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system;

"Tiger" armored fighting vehicle;

"KAMAZ" truck.

Additionally

The T-90M "Proryv" tank is a modernized version of the T-90 tank, developed in the late 1980s - early 1990s. This version has been in service with the Russian army since 2020: the cost of one unit is about 4.5 million dollars.

This tank weighs 48 tons, the crew consists of a driver-mechanic, commander, and gunner. It is actively used by Russian troops during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the OSINT project Oryx, as of July this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed, captured, and damaged 140 T-90M and 45 T-90A.

