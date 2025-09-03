Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, drew a historical parallel in his Telegram between the events on Damansky Island in 1969 and the current alliance between China and Russia. He noted that today's photo of Chinese leader Xi Jinping next to Vladimir Putin can be interpreted as a symbol of the end of Moscow's imperial ambitions.

This is reported by UNN, citing Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD, reminded that more than half a century ago, the USSR and China were on the verge of a full-scale war due to ideological schism and border disputes.

The small Damansky Island (Zhenbao for the PRC) on the Ussuri River became the arena of fierce battles: on March 2, 1969, Chinese troops set up an ambush, which led to the death of dozens of Soviet border guards.

It all started with an ideological split – Moscow and Beijing accused each other of "betraying Marxism." There were also border disputes. A small piece of land on the Ussuri – Damansky (Zhenbao for China) – turned into a battlefield – Kovalenko wrote.

In response to the PRC's actions, on March 15, the USSR used artillery and Grad systems, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. According to reports, the Soviet leadership even considered the possibility of a nuclear strike on China.

Despite fierce battles, a few decades later the disputed island was handed over to Beijing. Today, Kovalenko emphasized, Russia has actually turned into a "raw material appendage" of China, which sharply contrasts with its former imperial ambitions.

Recall

A military parade was held in Beijing in honor of the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. For the first time, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un appeared together on the stands.