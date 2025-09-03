Seven Pillars of Youth: Xi Jinping Discussed with Putin How to Live to 150 Years Old

While ascending to the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed childhood at 70 years old and the chance to live up to 150 years, inclusive.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on his way to the Tiananmen Gate (the main entrance to the imperial palace - ed.), together with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, discussed the possibility that in "our days" people have a "chance" to live up to 150 years. The conversation between the leaders of the three countries was recorded live, with only fragments of phrases available.

The translator, apparently conveying Xi's words, then said in Russian:

Previously, people rarely lived to 70, but today at 70 you are still a child

The Kremlin leader also responded with something — as Bloomberg writes, Putin gestured with his fingers during the conversation, but the dictator's comment from Russia was not clearly audible in the recording of the conversation.

But the media generally concludes that Xi and Putin were discussing something like "how to achieve immortality."

The following words of Putin are quoted. The translator translated the words of the President of the Russian Federation into Mandarin:

With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality - it was stated in the translation.

Xi Jinping again said in Mandarin:

The predictions are that in this century there is a chance to live up to 150 years - stated the leader of the PRC.

Reference

The conversation in Beijing took place a few minutes before Xi Jinping delivered a speech commemorating China's victory over Japanese aggression.

This was followed by a lavish parade of new weapons, demonstrating China's growing power. The three leaders of the countries - China, Russia, and North Korea - were accompanied by translators during their ascent to the Gate of Heavenly Peace.

Recall

The meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Beijing, according to Bloomberg, highlighted their close ties. This renewed communication developed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.