They directed enemy "Grads" at Sumy region and called for surrender to the Rashists: a couple of traitors received 15 years

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, an FSB agent couple, who were detained in April 2024 in the Shostka district of Sumy region, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

As the investigation established, the perpetrators are a husband and wife who, at the behest of the occupiers, directed Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launchers at the region. The main "targets" of the enemy were units of the Defense Forces protecting the northeastern borders of Ukraine. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the FSB initially recruited a 63-year-old woman through a Telegram channel, who then involved her 68-year-old husband, who shared her pro-Kremlin views, in cooperation with the Rashists.

It was established how the traitors drove their own car around the border area of Sumy region, where they tracked the positions of Ukrainian defenders and "reported" to their curator from the Russian Federation.

The man also justified Russia's armed aggression in conversations with others and called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the Rashists.

Security Service officers detained the agents "red-handed" when they went on a new reconnaissance mission.

Then, smartphones with marked geolocations of the Defense Forces on Google Maps and contacts with the FSB curator were seized from them.

Based on the materials of counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found both perpetrators guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

The male defendant was additionally found guilty under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

