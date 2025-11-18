SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented new attempts by Russia to carry out terrorist attacks in Dnipro. As a result of pre-emptive actions, an 18-year-old student was detained in the city, who, at the behest of the Russian Federation, was manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for a series of explosions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

It was established that a student of a local vocational school was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, where he came to the attention of Russian special services.

After remote recruitment, the agent moved to a rented apartment, where he set up an underground laboratory for manufacturing explosives - reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, the student received money for the "move" and the purchase of components for the IED from the occupiers.

The agent was tasked with manufacturing explosives and disguising them as a fire extinguisher, and for remote detonation - equipping them with a mobile phone. Subsequently, the suspect planned to receive coordinates from the occupiers, where he was to leave the finished IED for a terrorist act. - the post says.

SBU officers exposed the agent in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him in a temporary residence when he was finishing the manufacture of the first explosive device.

During the search, components for the bomb and a smartphone, from which he contacted his handler from the Russian Federation, were seized from the detainee.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a GRU agent in Sumy region who was installing repeaters for Russian drones and missiles, providing them with stable communication. The woman also transmitted the coordinates of military units and installed a video trap near an airbase.

Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences