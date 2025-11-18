$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

SBU counterintelligence detained an 18-year-old student in Dnipro who was manufacturing improvised explosive devices on Russia's orders. He faces up to 12 years in prison for preparing a terrorist act.

SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented new attempts by Russia to carry out terrorist attacks in Dnipro. As a result of pre-emptive actions, an 18-year-old student was detained in the city, who, at the behest of the Russian Federation, was manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for a series of explosions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

It was established that a student of a local vocational school was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, where he came to the attention of Russian special services.

After remote recruitment, the agent moved to a rented apartment, where he set up an underground laboratory for manufacturing explosives

- reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, the student received money for the "move" and the purchase of components for the IED from the occupiers.

The agent was tasked with manufacturing explosives and disguising them as a fire extinguisher, and for remote detonation - equipping them with a mobile phone. Subsequently, the suspect planned to receive coordinates from the occupiers, where he was to leave the finished IED for a terrorist act.

- the post says.

SBU officers exposed the agent in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him in a temporary residence when he was finishing the manufacture of the first explosive device.

During the search, components for the bomb and a smartphone, from which he contacted his handler from the Russian Federation, were seized from the detainee.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a GRU agent in Sumy region who was installing repeaters for Russian drones and missiles, providing them with stable communication. The woman also transmitted the coordinates of military units and installed a video trap near an airbase.

Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences13.11.25, 17:16 • 2954 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine