Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The court sentenced two residents of Poltava region who adjusted Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure of Poltava and Sumy regions. They received 15 and 13 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences

The court sentenced two residents of Poltava region who cooperated with Russian special services and guided missiles at energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Security Service, two Russian agents received 15 and 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation established that the agents adjusted enemy air attacks on electricity and heat generating enterprises in Poltava and Sumy regions. The main "targets" were local electrical substations.

To transmit data to the Russians, the attackers installed disguised video traps near critical infrastructure facilities. They hid mobile phones, connected them to power banks, and provided online access to Russian special services so that they could monitor the consequences of the attacks.

In this way, the occupiers hoped to record the consequences of combined Russian attacks on strategically important facilities that supply light and heat to frontline regions.

- the post says.

According to the SBU, the agents are unemployed residents of Poltava region aged 21 and 23. They came to the attention of the Rashists when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained them in October 2024 near one of the energy facilities, where they tried to install a hidden camera.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the attackers guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

- the SBU post says.

One of the convicts received a shorter sentence due to cooperation with the investigation. The investigation was conducted by the SBU in Poltava region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine. The attacker was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

