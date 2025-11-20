Ordered to mutilate and kill Bucha civilians: Ukraine identified another Russian war criminal

Ukraine has identified another Russian commander suspected of killings in Bucha, Kyiv region, in 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the investigation, it is about Yuriy Kim, a platoon commander of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces. This unit has existed since Soviet times, is stationed in Pskov, and participated in hostilities during World War II, as well as in the former USSR (South Caucasus, Moldova, Chechnya, Ukraine) and Syria.

The collected information indicates numerous instances where Kim specifically ordered his subordinates to persecute, mutilate, and kill individuals deemed supporters or helpers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After the killings of civilians, as evidence shows, the commander ordered his subordinates to burn some of the bodies to conceal the crime, the publication states.

Recall

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported suspicion to a Russian commander who ordered the killing of civilians in Bucha. He is involved in the deaths of at least 17 civilians.