Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2464 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45650 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59418 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116747 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106558 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128917 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111969 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103604 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176298 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82561 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Russians wounded energy workers in Dnipropetrovsk region, killed a man in Nikopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, two energy workers were wounded. A 63-year-old man was killed in Nikopol as a result of the shelling, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Russians wounded energy workers in Dnipropetrovsk region, killed a man in Nikopol

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a unit of power engineers, two power engineers were wounded, the DTEK energy company reported. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, a man was also killed in Nikopol, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. Two of our colleagues were injured

- DTEK reported.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and medics promptly arrived at the scene, as indicated. "Power engineers are now receiving all the necessary medical assistance," the company noted.

The head of the RMA also reported two casualties due to the enemy drone attack. "Two men were injured by an FPV drone hit. A 50-year-old wounded man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 37-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

"A 63-year-old man died in Nikopol as a result of enemy artillery shelling," Lysak said.

The State Emergency Service specified that in Nikopol, where the man died, the enemy struck a passenger car in the territory of a private household with a UAV. A fire broke out, and rescuers extinguished the fire. 

According to Lysak, infrastructure, an educational institution, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged. A car was destroyed.

Addition

As Lysak reported, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol region at night until midnight and already in the morning. He hit the Marganetska, Myrivska communities and the district center. He used UAVs and hit with Grad MLRS. 9 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a scooter, and cars were damaged. A garage was destroyed, and 2 more were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were affected. A fire broke out.

Also in the evening, the Russian army attacked the Novopavlivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with KABs in the region. The damage caused by the aggressor is still being clarified.

Everywhere - without deaths or injuries.

Air defenders worked on enemy targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. They destroyed 6 drones, Lysak noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
BM-21 "Grad"
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
DTEK
Ukraine
