Russians wounded energy workers in Dnipropetrovsk region, killed a man in Nikopol

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a unit of power engineers, two power engineers were wounded, the DTEK energy company reported. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, a man was also killed in Nikopol, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones. Two of our colleagues were injured - DTEK reported.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service and medics promptly arrived at the scene, as indicated. "Power engineers are now receiving all the necessary medical assistance," the company noted.

The head of the RMA also reported two casualties due to the enemy drone attack. "Two men were injured by an FPV drone hit. A 50-year-old wounded man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 37-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak said.

"A 63-year-old man died in Nikopol as a result of enemy artillery shelling," Lysak said.

The State Emergency Service specified that in Nikopol, where the man died, the enemy struck a passenger car in the territory of a private household with a UAV. A fire broke out, and rescuers extinguished the fire.

According to Lysak, infrastructure, an educational institution, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged. A car was destroyed.

As Lysak reported, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol region at night until midnight and already in the morning. He hit the Marganetska, Myrivska communities and the district center. He used UAVs and hit with Grad MLRS. 9 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a scooter, and cars were damaged. A garage was destroyed, and 2 more were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were affected. A fire broke out.

Also in the evening, the Russian army attacked the Novopavlivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with KABs in the region. The damage caused by the aggressor is still being clarified.

Everywhere - without deaths or injuries.

Air defenders worked on enemy targets in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. They destroyed 6 drones, Lysak noted.