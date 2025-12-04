Involved in shelling a bread line and killing 20 people in Chernihiv: the case of three Russian commanders sent to court

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
08:53 AM • 2108 views
China hopes for a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, "acceptable to all parties" - Xi Jinping
December 3, 11:09 PM • 18265 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 33403 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 32488 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 43517 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 51993 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 27024 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29899 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26238 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 26048 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste ads banned in the UK: what's the reason?December 4, 02:08 AM • 6168 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 15854 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 15437 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15438 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 5248 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 15691 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 51996 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 45318 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 60774 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 62725 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 3422 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 19609 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 64616 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 67756 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 121717 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Financial Times

Involved in shelling a bread line and killing 20 people in Chernihiv: the case of three Russian commanders sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Prosecutors have sent an indictment to court against three Russian commanders accused of violating the laws and customs of war. They are accused of the deaths of 20 and injuries of 28 people as a result of the shelling of Chernihiv on March 16, 2022.

Involved in shelling a bread line and killing 20 people in Chernihiv: the case of three Russian commanders sent to court

The case of three Russian commanders involved in the deaths of 20 people in Chernihiv has been sent to court. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Prosecutors... sent an indictment to the court against the commander of the 35th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 41st combined arms army of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and two subordinate commanders of battalion tactical groups. They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on the morning of March 16, 2022, the accused, executing a plan developed by the higher military leadership of Russia to encircle and occupy, issued combat orders to units to use MLRS "Grad" against civilians and civilian objects.

At that time, local residents gathered near the store to buy food. As a result of the strike, 20 people died, and another 28 were injured to varying degrees of severity. The store premises, apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Intelligence published data on the occupiers who executed people in Bucha: they have been notified of suspicion01.11.25, 14:00 • 4963 views

There were no military facilities near the strike site, which indicates a deliberate attack on civilians with the aim of intimidation and terror. International humanitarian law stipulates that civilian infrastructure and civilians cannot be targets of attack, the prosecutors emphasized.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that the occupiers were notified of suspicion in July 2025.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by the SBU in Chernihiv Oblast.

It should be noted that assistance in identifying those involved in the war crime of the aggressor state was provided by NGOs "Truth Hounds" and "Global Rights Compliance", which specialize in documenting war crimes.

"Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles targeting UNESCO sites: five Russian generals charged for strike on Lviv11.11.25, 14:34 • 2923 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv