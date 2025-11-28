Occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Sumy region twice on November 28 - OVA

$42.190.11
11:00 AM • 5046 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM • 2714 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 7808 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 10148 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 18231 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 16490 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 15894 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14266 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11739 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29704 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 15949 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhoto06:12 AM • 10061 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 8890 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 12371 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 5466 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 4998 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 4860 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 18209 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 5622 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 9064 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 16019 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 35132 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 55709 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 88665 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 103842 views
Occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Sumy region twice on November 28 - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

On November 28, Russian occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community twice. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, and the aftermath is being eliminated.

Occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Sumy region twice on November 28 - OVA

Russian occupiers continue to deliberately target civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine and in the Sumy region, in particular. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

On Friday, November 28, the enemy twice hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, and the consequences are being eliminated.

Russia does not abandon attempts to pressure the civilian population with targeted strikes on infrastructure

 - Hryhorov stated.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents in the Shostka district of Sumy region. A married couple directed Russian "Grads" at units of the Defense Forces in the region and justified military aggression, calling for surrender to the occupiers.

The husband and wife received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

