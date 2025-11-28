Occupiers struck critical infrastructure in Sumy region twice on November 28 - OVA

Russian occupiers continue to deliberately target civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine and in the Sumy region, in particular. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

On Friday, November 28, the enemy twice hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, and the consequences are being eliminated.

Russia does not abandon attempts to pressure the civilian population with targeted strikes on infrastructure - Hryhorov stated.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents in the Shostka district of Sumy region. A married couple directed Russian "Grads" at units of the Defense Forces in the region and justified military aggression, calling for surrender to the occupiers.

The husband and wife received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.