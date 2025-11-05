ukenru
ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2116 views

Agents of "ATESH" and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians reconnoitered the "Severstal Steel Solutions" plant in Oryol, which produces steel for Kalibr missiles and other military equipment. The collected data, including the plant's coordinates, has been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes.

Partisans of "ATESH" and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians reconnoitered a factory in Oryol that produces steel for "Kalibr" missiles. In particular, they managed to scout the structure of production chains, writes UNN with reference to the ATESH report.

 Details 

Agents of our movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Oryol factory "Severstal Steel Solutions" — part of Russia's largest metallurgical corporation, PJSC "Severstal". Also, thanks to the factory workers – ethnic Ukrainians from the Secret Organization of Ukrainians – it was possible to establish the structure of production chains

- the report says.

It is noted that the enterprise produces armor and shipbuilding steels, which are used for the production, repair or modernization of anti-aircraft missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles, military vessels and missiles. 

"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region04.11.25, 13:22 • 2592 views

In addition, agents of the resistance movement published the coordinates of the factory. "Object coordinates: 53.044020907, 36.163911485 (Oryol, industrial park "Oryol", production complex of PJSC "Severstal")", - the report says.

Materials produced by "Severstal" are used in the creation of: 

  • "Kalibr" missiles;
    • BTR-82 armored personnel carriers and "Boomerang" platform;
      • "Tiger", "Wolf", "Bear", "Typhoon", "Dozor" armored vehicles;
        • "Hyacinth", "Acacia", "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery systems;
          • "Tornado" multiple launch rocket systems;
            • "Pantsir-S1", "Tor-M2", S-300V/VM anti-aircraft systems;
              • submarines and frigates hulls at "Sevmash", "Yantar", "Admiralty Shipyards" — carriers of "Kalibr" missiles.

                Partisans also reported that the factory in Oryol plays a strategic role in ensuring the military industry of the aggressor state. In this regard, its destruction is critically important.

                All collected intelligence data has been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes on enemy military-industrial complex facilities

                - added ATESH.

                Addition

                 ATESH partisans destroyed an important communication hub at the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, paralyzing the coordination of enemy aviation. 

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                War in Ukraine
                War in Ukraine
                BM-21 "Grad"
                Tor missile system
                Armed Forces of Ukraine
                2C5 Giatsint-S