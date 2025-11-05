ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.

Partisans of "ATESH" and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians reconnoitered a factory in Oryol that produces steel for "Kalibr" missiles. In particular, they managed to scout the structure of production chains, writes UNN with reference to the ATESH report.

Details

Agents of our movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Oryol factory "Severstal Steel Solutions" — part of Russia's largest metallurgical corporation, PJSC "Severstal". Also, thanks to the factory workers – ethnic Ukrainians from the Secret Organization of Ukrainians – it was possible to establish the structure of production chains - the report says.

It is noted that the enterprise produces armor and shipbuilding steels, which are used for the production, repair or modernization of anti-aircraft missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles, military vessels and missiles.

In addition, agents of the resistance movement published the coordinates of the factory. "Object coordinates: 53.044020907, 36.163911485 (Oryol, industrial park "Oryol", production complex of PJSC "Severstal")", - the report says.

Materials produced by "Severstal" are used in the creation of:

"Kalibr" missiles;

BTR-82 armored personnel carriers and "Boomerang" platform;

"Tiger", "Wolf", "Bear", "Typhoon", "Dozor" armored vehicles;

"Hyacinth", "Acacia", "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery systems;

"Tornado" multiple launch rocket systems;

"Pantsir-S1", "Tor-M2", S-300V/VM anti-aircraft systems;

submarines and frigates hulls at "Sevmash", "Yantar", "Admiralty Shipyards" — carriers of "Kalibr" missiles.

Partisans also reported that the factory in Oryol plays a strategic role in ensuring the military industry of the aggressor state. In this regard, its destruction is critically important.

All collected intelligence data has been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes on enemy military-industrial complex facilities - added ATESH.

Addition

ATESH partisans destroyed an important communication hub at the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, paralyzing the coordination of enemy aviation.