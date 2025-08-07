Attack on Zaporizhzhia: 62-year-old woman killed

A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Huliaipole with MLRS.

A private house was partially destroyed. A woman died - Fedorov stated.

He also informed that during the day, the occupiers launched 723 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"23 reports of destruction of houses, non-residential buildings, communication networks, and cars were received," the head of the OVA clarified.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people died and 12 were injured, including two children, as a result of Russian air strikes on a recreation center. Nine single-story recreation houses were damaged.

