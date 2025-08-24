$41.220.00
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 42346 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 47295 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 26595 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 51652 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33596 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 34043 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26343 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25671 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14701 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Front on August 24: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 179 enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were recorded, 910 occupiers and a large amount of equipment were destroyed.

Front on August 24: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 179 enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Saturday, August 23, the Russians launched 61 air strikes, dropping 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 4363 shellings were recorded, including 61 from multiple rocket launcher systems. The enemy also used 3930 kamikaze drones.

Enemy air strikes hit the settlements of Stara Huta, Nova Huta, and Bunyakine in Sumy Oblast; Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, and an enemy command post.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 8 air strikes, using 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 176 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense lines of the Defense Forces 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Kamyanka, and towards Zelene.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 20 attacks. He tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, and towards Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made 12 attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Markove, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the area of Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, and Popove Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove Novoukrainka, and towards the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balagan, Molodetske, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Zaporizke.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russians over the past day amounted to 910 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one air defense system, 121 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 81 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that true Independence is impossible without a strong army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

