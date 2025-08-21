116 combat engagements took place at the front: a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched two missile strikes with 43 missiles and 49 air strikes, dropping 70 guided aerial bombs. They also used 1850 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3876 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 22:00, August 21, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 161 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units contained five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 14 assault actions by the invaders near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, and towards Yampil. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders four times today in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

Throughout the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 107 occupiers were neutralized, 71 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, one fuel and lubricants depot, 47 unmanned aerial vehicles, six units of automotive equipment and two units of special equipment, and also hit two enemy cannons. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Temerivka, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and in the direction of the settlements of Kamyshivakha, Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Novoukrainka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy had no success. The settlement of Prydniprovske was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

