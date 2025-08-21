Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyi

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 2818 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5962 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13749 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 9074 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 16199 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 40237 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 49245 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 52479 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 76511 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 185670 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
43%
745mm
Popular news
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 58092 views
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shownPhotoAugust 21, 05:43 AM • 7652 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 42001 views
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualtyPhotoAugust 21, 07:51 AM • 6308 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 48321 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 2818 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13747 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 48934 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 96134 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 185665 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 55665 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 51065 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 50756 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 78448 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 93750 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
The Washington Post
Facebook
ChatGPT

Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the clearing of six settlements in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian units eliminated hundreds of Russian soldiers, despite the enemy's numerical superiority.

Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Pokrovsk direction. In particular, he visited units that are carrying out stabilization actions on the so-called Dobropillia salient. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

My special attention is to those sections of the front where it is most difficult. I worked on site in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular in those military command bodies, corps and brigades that are carrying out stabilization actions on the Dobropillia salient.

- he wrote.

Syrskyi noted that despite the numerical superiority of the Russians, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine involved in the direction have already cleared six settlements and eliminated hundreds of Russian soldiers.

I listened to the commanders' reports on the specifics of the operational situation, problematic issues and needs of the units. I gave appropriate orders to strengthen the stability of the defense. The key task is to effectively respond to changes in enemy tactics, but to maximally preserve the lives of Ukraine's defenders.

- wrote the general.

Syrskyi added that the units of the newly created army corps worked very effectively in the operational zone of the separate territorial grouping "Donetsk". They took over their areas of responsibility and are destroying the Russians.

Ukrainian military regained control over most of Tovste in Donetsk region21.08.25, 12:52 • 2866 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Telegram
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Donetsk