Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the Pokrovsk direction. In particular, he visited units that are carrying out stabilization actions on the so-called Dobropillia salient. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

My special attention is to those sections of the front where it is most difficult. I worked on site in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular in those military command bodies, corps and brigades that are carrying out stabilization actions on the Dobropillia salient. - he wrote.

Syrskyi noted that despite the numerical superiority of the Russians, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine involved in the direction have already cleared six settlements and eliminated hundreds of Russian soldiers.

I listened to the commanders' reports on the specifics of the operational situation, problematic issues and needs of the units. I gave appropriate orders to strengthen the stability of the defense. The key task is to effectively respond to changes in enemy tactics, but to maximally preserve the lives of Ukraine's defenders. - wrote the general.

Syrskyi added that the units of the newly created army corps worked very effectively in the operational zone of the separate territorial grouping "Donetsk". They took over their areas of responsibility and are destroying the Russians.

Ukrainian military regained control over most of Tovste in Donetsk region