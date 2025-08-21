Ukrainian military regained control over most of Tovste in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, have regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste in the Donetsk region. Part of the settlement remains under Russian occupation.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste (Tolstoy) in the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Strategic Group of Troops "Dnipro".
Details
The operation became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of the defenders of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thanks to the courage and professionalism of infantry units, UAV pilots, and artillery crews, this result was achieved
A corresponding video appeared online.
However, according to the OSINT project DeepState, another part of the settlement is under Russian occupation.
Recall
The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a lightning operation near Dobropillia, driving Russian troops out of the villages of Hruzke and Vesele.