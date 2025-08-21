Ukrainian military regained control over most of Tovste in Donetsk region

$41.380.02
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 20660 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 27683 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 55557 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 145317 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 67230 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 118903 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 308702 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 94621 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 87990 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 21644 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 43558 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 48932 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 45611 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 28366 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 66397 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 145311 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 118899 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 308682 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 279824 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 40157 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 36638 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 37271 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 65903 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 80617 views
Ukrainian military regained control over most of Tovste in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, have regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste in the Donetsk region. Part of the settlement remains under Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste (Tolstoy) in the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Strategic Group of Troops "Dnipro".

Details

The operation became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of the defenders of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to the courage and professionalism of infantry units, UAV pilots, and artillery crews, this result was achieved

- the message says.

A corresponding video appeared online.

However, according to the OSINT project DeepState, another part of the settlement is under Russian occupation.

Recall

The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a lightning operation near Dobropillia, driving Russian troops out of the villages of Hruzke and Vesele.

Yevhen Ustimenko

