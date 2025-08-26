Half of the battles are in three directions: General Staff updated the combat map

$41.280.07
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a "combat mission"August 25, 07:32 PM
Turkey is building a land route between China and Europe, which will displace Russia from the Eurasian market - SZRUAugust 25, 07:48 PM
136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk directionAugust 25, 08:10 PM
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
August 25, 06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 24, 05:50 AM
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM
Half of the battles are in three directions: General Staff updated the combat map

Kyiv

 • 184 views

Over the past day, 174 combat engagements were recorded at the front. More than half of them occurred in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions.

Half of the battles are in three directions: General Staff updated the combat map

More than half of the 174 battles took place last day in three directions - Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 26, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN

In total, 174 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched 67 air strikes, dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 4807 kamikaze drones and carried out 4774 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery systems," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks by the occupiers last day. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, dropping 11 KABs, and carried out 179 shellings, including 5 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and towards Kutkivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and towards Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded yesterday, the occupier tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Rusyniv Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, there was a Russian attack in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance in the area of Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor's troops made three futile attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Russian occupiers lost almost 900 servicemen and 33 artillery systems in a day26.08.25, 07:33

Julia Shramko

