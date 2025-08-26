$41.280.07
Russian occupiers lost almost 900 servicemen and 33 artillery systems in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Over the past day, August 25, Russian occupation forces lost 890 servicemen, 4 tanks, and 33 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.08.25 amount to 1,077,830 personnel.

Russian occupiers lost almost 900 servicemen and 33 artillery systems in a day

Over the past day, August 25, Russian occupation forces lost 890 of their military personnel, 4 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1077830 (+890) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11134 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23178 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31979 (+33)
          • MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1211 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53442 (+95)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 59769 (+97)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3950 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, August 25, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

                              US studying drone warfare experience in Ukraine - Trump25.08.25, 23:47 • 1604 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Cruise missile
                              Pokrovsk
                              Anti-aircraft warfare
                              JPMorgan Chase
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Unmanned aerial vehicle