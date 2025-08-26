Russian occupiers lost almost 900 servicemen and 33 artillery systems in a day

Over the past day, August 25, Russian occupation forces lost 890 of their military personnel, 4 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1077830 (+890) killed

tanks ‒ 11134 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23178 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 31979 (+33)

MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1211 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53442 (+95)

cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 59769 (+97)

special equipment ‒ 3950 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, August 25, 136 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

