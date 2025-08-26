US studying drone warfare experience in Ukraine - Trump
Donald Trump stated that the US is studying the experience of drone warfare in Ukraine, as it is an entirely new form of combat. He noted that there hasn't been a war of such scale since World War II.
The United States of America is studying the experience of drone warfare in Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump on Fox News, reports UNN.
Answering one of the questions, the Head of the White House said that the current war in Ukraine is being fought with the use of drones, and such a war has not happened before. Therefore, the US is studying this experience.
This is the biggest event in the history of warfare. This is a completely new form of warfare. This is a war using drones, which has not happened before. And we are studying it - Pete Hegseth and everyone else. We are studying it, and studying it very carefully. This is a completely new form of war, but it is a brutal war
According to him, there has been no war of such scale since World War II.
US President Donald Trump stated that the United States seeks not only to defend itself but also to be ready for offensive actions, which is why the name "Department of War" seems more appropriate to him.
