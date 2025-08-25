Trump explained why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy due to personal animosity. Trump also expressed a desire to hold a trilateral meeting but doubts its success.
US President Donald Trump stated that the reason for the lack of meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Putin's personal animosity towards the Ukrainian leader, writes UNN.
When asked by a journalist why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy, Trump replied that personal animosity is to blame.
He (Zelenskyy - ed.) doesn't like him (Putin - ed.), doesn't like him
Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting.