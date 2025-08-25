$41.280.07
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 2324 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 44055 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 34343 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 35621 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 134585 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 134470 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 57585 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 60901 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 63375 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 50192 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump explained why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Donald Trump stated that Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy due to personal animosity. Trump also expressed a desire to hold a trilateral meeting but doubts its success.

Trump explained why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump stated that the reason for the lack of meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Putin's personal animosity towards the Ukrainian leader, writes UNN.

When asked by a journalist why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy, Trump replied that personal animosity is to blame.

He (Zelenskyy - ed.) doesn't like him (Putin - ed.), doesn't like him

- he said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine