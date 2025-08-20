128 battles took place on the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on Wednesday, heavy fighting continues in various sectors of the front, with a total of 128 combat engagements, the most intense being in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched two missile strikes, using five missiles, 43 air strikes, dropping 69 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1763 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3892 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 29 guided bombs, carried out 198 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 15 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Khatnie, Katerynivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the area of Holubivka and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces have already repelled 24 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, Hryhorivka; four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and towards Vyyimka, Fedorivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Poltavka, Popove Yar; one attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Dachne, and towards Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 112 occupiers were neutralized, 67 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, six unmanned aerial vehicles, and a UAV control point; three artillery systems and 10 shelters for enemy personnel were also damaged. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Filiia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve, and Novohryhorivka. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units tried to advance three times and were repelled.

