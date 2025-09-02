$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 43224 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 72053 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 113852 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 129117 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 70565 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 133326 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48676 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86715 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53431 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108387 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Russian attack on Kharkiv region: three women killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, three women aged 69, 63, and 65 were killed as a result of artillery shelling and an FPV drone hit. Damage to a car and a residential building was also recorded in other settlements.

Russian attack on Kharkiv region: three women killed

Three people died in Kharkiv region as a result of new Russian attacks. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of enemy artillery shelling of Kupyansk, two women aged 69 and 63 died. Also in Kupyansk, a 65-year-old woman died due to a Russian FPV drone hitting her.

Around 9:00 a.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a car moving on the highway between the village of Tsypivka and the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. The vehicle flew into a ditch. The driver and three passengers were in the cabin, all of them were not injured. The car was damaged. Approximately at 10:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the settlement of Slatyne. A residential building was damaged. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from a multiple rocket launcher system

- the message says.

It is indicated that prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and proper measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Recall

On August 28, in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle. Two ambulance workers, aged 50 and 47, were injured.

In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko27.08.25, 14:13 • 69491 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Multiple rocket launcher
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk