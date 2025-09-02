Russian attack on Kharkiv region: three women killed

Three people died in Kharkiv region as a result of new Russian attacks. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of enemy artillery shelling of Kupyansk, two women aged 69 and 63 died. Also in Kupyansk, a 65-year-old woman died due to a Russian FPV drone hitting her.

Around 9:00 a.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a car moving on the highway between the village of Tsypivka and the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. The vehicle flew into a ditch. The driver and three passengers were in the cabin, all of them were not injured. The car was damaged. Approximately at 10:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the settlement of Slatyne. A residential building was damaged. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from a multiple rocket launcher system - the message says.

It is indicated that prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and proper measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Recall

On August 28, in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle. Two ambulance workers, aged 50 and 47, were injured.

