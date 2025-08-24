$41.220.00
Ukraine's Flag Day at the front: Russian troops lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses of Russian troops on August 23. 910 soldiers were killed and 40 artillery systems were destroyed.

Ukraine's Flag Day at the front: Russian troops lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems

On August 23, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1075160 (+910) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11129 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23167 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31898 (+40)
          • MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1211 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53056 (+121)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59593 (+81)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3944 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to DeepState, over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

                              Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier23.08.25, 09:14 • 44666 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Cruise missile
                              Anti-aircraft warfare
                              Multiple rocket launcher
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Unmanned aerial vehicle