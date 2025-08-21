Minus 830 occupiers, a tank, and 5 armored personnel carriers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,073,530 people, 11,120 tanks, 23,157 armored combat vehicles, and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.08.25 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 1,073,530 (+830) people;

tanks - 11,120 (+1);

armored combat vehicles - 23,157 (+5);

artillery systems - 31,789 (+41);

MLRS - 1471 (+1);

air defense systems - 1209 (+1);

aircraft - 422 (+0);

helicopters - 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 52,469 (+315);

cruise missiles - 3565 (+0);

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 59,316 (+114);

special equipment - 3944 (+1).

As a result of the HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown