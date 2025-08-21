Minus 830 occupiers, a tank, and 5 armored personnel carriers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel and thousands of units of military equipment. In particular, 11,120 tanks and 23,157 armored combat vehicles have been destroyed.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,073,530 people, 11,120 tanks, 23,157 armored combat vehicles, and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.08.25 approximately amounted to:
- personnel - about 1,073,530 (+830) people;
- tanks - 11,120 (+1);
- armored combat vehicles - 23,157 (+5);
- artillery systems - 31,789 (+41);
- MLRS - 1471 (+1);
- air defense systems - 1209 (+1);
- aircraft - 422 (+0);
- helicopters - 340 (+0);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 52,469 (+315);
- cruise missiles - 3565 (+0);
- ships/boats - 28 (+0);
- submarines - 1 (+0);
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 59,316 (+114);
- special equipment - 3944 (+1).
