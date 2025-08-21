As a result of the HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown
Kyiv • UNN
On August 20, 2025, the HUR destroyed a Russian boat with an air-launched missile near Zaliznyi Port. All five crew members were eliminated, the strike was illuminated by a laser from a drone.
As a result of a HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat was destroyed near Zaliznyi Port, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported, showing a video, writes UNN.
On August 20, 2025, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea near the temporarily occupied Zaliznyi Port of Kherson region, a Russian invaders' boat was destroyed by an air-launched missile. All five members of the Russian occupation crew were eliminated.
As noted by the HUR, "a high-precision destructive missile strike on an enemy target in the Black Sea was made possible by laser illumination from a drone, which also recorded the successful destruction of the military boat with Muscovites." "The armed struggle for Ukraine continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the HUR.
