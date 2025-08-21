$41.360.10
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 33683 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 105209 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 53245 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 91219 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 260090 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 83871 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 77911 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70772 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 244081 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
As a result of the HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On August 20, 2025, the HUR destroyed a Russian boat with an air-launched missile near Zaliznyi Port. All five crew members were eliminated, the strike was illuminated by a laser from a drone.

As a result of the HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat with its crew was destroyed: video shown

As a result of a HUR operation in the Black Sea, an enemy boat was destroyed near Zaliznyi Port, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported, showing a video, writes UNN.

On August 20, 2025, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Black Sea near the temporarily occupied Zaliznyi Port of Kherson region, a Russian invaders' boat was destroyed by an air-launched missile. All five members of the Russian occupation crew were eliminated.

- reported the HUR.

As noted by the HUR, "a high-precision destructive missile strike on an enemy target in the Black Sea was made possible by laser illumination from a drone, which also recorded the successful destruction of the military boat with Muscovites." "The armed struggle for Ukraine continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the HUR.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Cruise missile
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Simferopol
Black Sea
Ukraine