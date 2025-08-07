$41.610.07
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 32325 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 48476 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 46254 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 31639 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 38717 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 52945 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 54881 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 118545 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 69241 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
DIU confirmed the destruction of enemy radar stations, a landing craft, and an air defense base in occupied Crimea: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri in occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues, and the Nebo-SVU, Podlyot K-1, and 96L6E radar stations were also destroyed.

DIU confirmed the destruction of enemy radar stations, a landing craft, and an air defense base in occupied Crimea: video shown

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

Enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, an air defense base on Ai-Petri - another trophy for intelligence officers in Crimea

- reported the GUR (DIU), showing a video.

The intelligence agency emphasized: "The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues - avoiding enemy missiles, combat drones of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" successfully inflicted fire damage on the enemy landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16".

Also, according to the GUR, "they burned Russian: Nebo-SVU radar; Podlyot K-1 radar; 96L6E radar."

"After serious losses of air defense facilities on the peninsula, inflicted, in particular, by the GUR's "Ghosts", Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures," the report says.

"Another such dome was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Muscovites located the air defense base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment (military unit 85683-A)," the GUR stated.

And emphasized: "The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!".

Julia Shramko

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Crimea