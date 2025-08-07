DIU confirmed the destruction of enemy radar stations, a landing craft, and an air defense base in occupied Crimea: video shown
Kyiv • UNN
The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri in occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues, and the Nebo-SVU, Podlyot K-1, and 96L6E radar stations were also destroyed.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.
Enemy radar stations in domes, a landing craft, an air defense base on Ai-Petri - another trophy for intelligence officers in Crimea
The intelligence agency emphasized: "The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues - avoiding enemy missiles, combat drones of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" successfully inflicted fire damage on the enemy landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16".
Also, according to the GUR, "they burned Russian: Nebo-SVU radar; Podlyot K-1 radar; 96L6E radar."
"After serious losses of air defense facilities on the peninsula, inflicted, in particular, by the GUR's "Ghosts", Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures," the report says.
"Another such dome was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Muscovites located the air defense base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment (military unit 85683-A)," the GUR stated.
And emphasized: "The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!".
