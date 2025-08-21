77 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

$41.380.02
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 2666 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10760 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 5930 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 13447 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 34160 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 43581 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 47031 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 71528 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 176430 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72731 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 69413 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 12079 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 51879 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 35874 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 37461 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10765 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 37564 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 89572 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 176443 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 142421 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
United Kingdom
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 52036 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 47673 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 47555 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 75456 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 90953 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Pistol
Oil

77 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Over the past day, 77 combat engagements took place at the front. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in various directions, including Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi, Kursk, Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

77 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM on August 21, writes UNN.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Prohres, Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Sosnivka, Shalyhine, Kucherivka, Starykove, Korenok, Khodyne, Malushyne, Zarichne in Sumy Oblast; Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 122 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped five enemy offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Yampil, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, 13 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyyimka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 24 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and in the direction of the settlements of Kamyshivakha, Filiia. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Orikhiv.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles21.08.25, 09:16 • 43589 views

Olga Rozgon

