77 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 PM on August 21, writes UNN.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Prohres, Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Sosnivka, Shalyhine, Kucherivka, Starykove, Korenok, Khodyne, Malushyne, Zarichne in Sumy Oblast; Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 122 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Khatnie, Ambarne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped five enemy offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Yampil, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, 13 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Serebrianka, Vyyimka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 24 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Lisne, Olhivske, and in the direction of the settlements of Kamyshivakha, Filiia. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Orikhiv.

546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles