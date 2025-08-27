Over half of the battles are in three directions: General Staff map 27 August 2025

More than half of the 173 battles on the front line took place last day in three directions - Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 27, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 173 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,625 shellings, including 21 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,891 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 15 enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy also launched 3 air strikes, dropping five KABs, and carried out 201 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and towards Doroshivka. They were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 34 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded yesterday, the occupier tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok, Stepanivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka and in the direction of Filiia, Iskra and Oleksandrogra.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's troops made three futile attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.