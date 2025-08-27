$41.430.15
Russian army lost another 920 soldiers in the war against Ukraine – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1492 views

Over the past day, August 26, the Russian army lost 920 servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel.

Over the past day, August 26, the Russian army lost 920 of its servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1078750 (+920) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11135 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23178 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32024 (+45)
          • MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1212 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53636 (+194)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59887 (+118)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3950 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On August 26, 130 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the most active battles continuing in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The occupiers launched two missile and 40 air strikes, used 1708 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2947 shellings.

                              AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied

                              Vita Zelenetska

