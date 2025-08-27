Russian army lost another 920 soldiers in the war against Ukraine – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, August 26, the Russian army lost 920 of its servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1078750 (+920) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11135 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23178 (0)

artillery systems ‒ 32024 (+45)

MLRS ‒ 1472 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1212 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 53636 (+194)

cruise missiles ‒ 3598 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 59887 (+118)

special equipment ‒ 3950 (0)

Data is being updated.

On August 26, 130 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the most active battles continuing in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The occupiers launched two missile and 40 air strikes, used 1708 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2947 shellings.

