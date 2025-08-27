AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 37095 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 71112 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 48114 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 110695 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 137855 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 136164 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55841 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152509 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63291 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56610 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news
Cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine: a platform for negotiations is currently being sought - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 04:49 PM • 2768 views
First visits will be to Ukraine and Poland: Lithuanian Seimas approved the country's new prime ministerAugust 26, 05:01 PM • 3702 views
Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was foundAugust 26, 05:20 PM • 4454 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 6404 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideo08:53 PM • 4786 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 37095 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 39681 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 110695 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 136164 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 167844 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 6494 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 60309 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 111675 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 134051 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 62112 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Ammunition
Hryvnia
Diia (service)

AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The summer campaign of Russian troops in Ukraine did not bring the expected results, ending in failure. In three months, the Russians captured only 0.3% of Ukrainian territory, failing to achieve their goals.

AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied

The summer campaign of Russian troops in Ukraine did not bring the expected results and ended in an actual failure. Despite the most intense pace of offensive operations since November last year, in three months the Russians managed to capture only about 1800 square kilometers, or 0.3% of Ukrainian territory. This is stated in the material of the military observer of the publication Bild Julian Röpke, reports UNN.

Details

According to the observer, most of the goals that the Kremlin set for the period from April to August 2025 remained unrealized.

This is the fourth summer of the war. And those who believed that the Russian army was about to achieve a decisive victory, and Ukraine's defense would collapse, turned out to be wrong

- writes Julian Röpke.

Situation by directions

Pokrovsk. The city, which has been under Russian fire since January, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite attempts to storm and transfer reinforcements, all Russian units that penetrated the city center in August were eliminated or captured.

We are holding Pokrovsk and have prepared several surprises for the enemy. In fact, the situation is better than it looks on the maps

- a Ukrainian officer told Bild journalists.

Border in the north. After Russia's temporary success in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian soldiers held out for eight months, the Kremlin tried to create a 600-kilometer "buffer zone" in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. However, at the end of summer, the Russians control about 70 km of border territory and are under strong pressure from the Ukrainian army.

South of Ukraine. In the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where part of the territory has been occupied since 2022, the front remains relatively stable. Moscow could not advance further, and in August, Putin even publicly announced his readiness to abandon the offensive in the south in exchange for concessions regarding Donbas.

At the same time, Ukraine intensified UAV strikes on Russian oil refineries – up to 1200 km deep into the Russian Federation. According to experts, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has disabled 17% of the capacity of Russian oil refineries, which led to rising prices and fuel shortages within the country.

In total, Russia captured 1800 km over the summer – approximately 0.3% of Ukrainian territory, Röpke summarized.

Recall

Ukraine expects increased risks and possible provocations during the active phase of joint exercises of Belarus and Russia from September 12 to 16. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated the absence of strike groups, but warns of informational escalation.

US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine27.08.25, 03:39 • 1264 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Vitaliy Koval
Sumy Oblast
Belarus
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Bild
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle