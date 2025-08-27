AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied

The summer campaign of Russian troops in Ukraine did not bring the expected results and ended in an actual failure. Despite the most intense pace of offensive operations since November last year, in three months the Russians managed to capture only about 1800 square kilometers, or 0.3% of Ukrainian territory. This is stated in the material of the military observer of the publication Bild Julian Röpke, reports UNN.

Details

According to the observer, most of the goals that the Kremlin set for the period from April to August 2025 remained unrealized.

This is the fourth summer of the war. And those who believed that the Russian army was about to achieve a decisive victory, and Ukraine's defense would collapse, turned out to be wrong - writes Julian Röpke.

Situation by directions

Pokrovsk. The city, which has been under Russian fire since January, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite attempts to storm and transfer reinforcements, all Russian units that penetrated the city center in August were eliminated or captured.

We are holding Pokrovsk and have prepared several surprises for the enemy. In fact, the situation is better than it looks on the maps - a Ukrainian officer told Bild journalists.

Border in the north. After Russia's temporary success in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian soldiers held out for eight months, the Kremlin tried to create a 600-kilometer "buffer zone" in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. However, at the end of summer, the Russians control about 70 km of border territory and are under strong pressure from the Ukrainian army.

South of Ukraine. In the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where part of the territory has been occupied since 2022, the front remains relatively stable. Moscow could not advance further, and in August, Putin even publicly announced his readiness to abandon the offensive in the south in exchange for concessions regarding Donbas.

At the same time, Ukraine intensified UAV strikes on Russian oil refineries – up to 1200 km deep into the Russian Federation. According to experts, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has disabled 17% of the capacity of Russian oil refineries, which led to rising prices and fuel shortages within the country.

In total, Russia captured 1800 km over the summer – approximately 0.3% of Ukrainian territory, Röpke summarized.

