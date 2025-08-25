$41.220.00
Up to half of the battles - in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 159 combat engagements over the past day. About half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.

Up to half of the battles - in two directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the 159 battles on the front line over the past day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 25, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 159 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 79 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,735 shellings, including 26 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4,711 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, one command and observation post and one enemy electronic warfare station," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 206 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were ten attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kupyansk, Zapadne, Holubivka and Zelene Hay.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twenty times. They tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka and towards the settlements of Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove, Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made twelve attempts to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Mayske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks near Shcherbynivka and Rusyniv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Iskra, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temirivka - towards the settlements of Filiya, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka and Komyshuvakha.

The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction near the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Julia Shramko

