06:00 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 24437 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 27360 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21180 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24005 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 23934 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13455 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23537 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 20208 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13808 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Up to half of the battles on the front are in two directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 180 views

Over the past day, 143 combat engagements were recorded, almost half of them occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 1 missile and 95 air strikes, carried out 5197 shellings, and involved 5417 kamikaze drones.

Up to half of the battles on the front are in two directions: General Staff map

Almost half of the 143 battles on the front line last day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 23, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 143 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 95 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5197 shellings, including 73 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5417 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 240 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were eight enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 25 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and towards Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements took place near Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhy Yar, Chunyshyn, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke and Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Kamyanske, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops once.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: during the day, the occupiers lost 840 soldiers and 5 tanks23.08.25, 07:42 • 2188 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Multiple rocket launcher
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dnipro
Lyman, Ukraine
Kamianske
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk