Up to half of the battles on the front are in two directions: General Staff map

Almost half of the 143 battles on the front line last day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 23, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 143 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 95 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5197 shellings, including 73 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5417 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 240 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were eight enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 25 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske and towards Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements took place near Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhy Yar, Chunyshyn, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke and Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Kamyanske, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops once.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: during the day, the occupiers lost 840 soldiers and 5 tanks