136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 8208 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 75083 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 54625 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 55161 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 172471 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 168932 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 66409 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 65619 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 65483 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51293 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposesAugust 25, 10:23 AM • 9514 views
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilitiesAugust 25, 10:57 AM • 58568 views
Which cars have the best seats - new researchPhotoAugust 25, 12:04 PM • 7762 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 67479 views
Trump explained why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy05:08 PM • 5340 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 67603 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 75094 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 172483 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 168943 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 130766 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Karol Nawrocki
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?Photo02:33 PM • 3440 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhoto02:18 PM • 67579 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 54609 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 90995 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 72705 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Hryvnia
Oil
Cruise missile

136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The General Staff reported 136 combat engagements over the day, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers launched 43 air strikes and carried out 2799 shellings.

136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction

The occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have been recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff at 22:00 on August 25, 202, writes UNN.

The invaders launched 43 air strikes, dropping 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,459 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,799 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out six assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove; two attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and towards Yampil and Serebryanka. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling nine enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through once in the Fedorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded; enemy units tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne; the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. In some locations, battles do not stop.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults; the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 142 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 86 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed 18 units of motor vehicles, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, and three shelters for personnel. An artillery system and an enemy electronic warfare system were also significantly damaged.

- added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped eight enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Kamyshivakha; four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance twice in the area of Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day25.08.25, 21:18 • 2402 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Yalta
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk