136 combat engagements took place at the front, 43 of them in the Pokrovsk direction

The occupiers continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have been recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff at 22:00 on August 25, 202, writes UNN.

The invaders launched 43 air strikes, dropping 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,459 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,799 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out six assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove; two attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and towards Yampil and Serebryanka. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling nine enemy attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through once in the Fedorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded; enemy units tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne; the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunyshche, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. In some locations, battles do not stop.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults; the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 142 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 86 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed 18 units of motor vehicles, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, two UAV control points, and three shelters for personnel. An artillery system and an enemy electronic warfare system were also significantly damaged. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped eight enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Kamyshivakha; four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance twice in the area of Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day